Transcript for $100,000 in cash found stashed in old TV at Canadian recycling plant

And sometimes hiding places can be a little too good not Canadian man but more than 100000. Grand. Inside an old TV three decades ago then forgot about it. He gave the television to a friend that sent recently showed up that have recycling plant north of Toronto and workers found the. Now here's the thing. Canadians they're known for being very well yeah guys followed suit they call the police and found the original owner. Police hope he put the money in the bank peninsula may have that would be smarter Pittsburgh defeated in a flat screen. Sadly it's worth like eight times what went back that. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.