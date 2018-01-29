11 killed in attack in Afghanistan, the latest in spate of violence

More
11 soldiers were killed and 14 wounded when gunmen attacked an army outpost near a military academy outside of Kabul on Monday, according to an Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman.
0:29 | 01/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11 killed in attack in Afghanistan, the latest in spate of violence
The Islamic state is claiming responsibility for a deadly attack this morning at an army outpost in Afghanistan. Five Afghan soldiers were killed and ten injured while guarding a military academy in Kabul. Officials say two whose suicide bombers detonated their explosive vest and other militants engaged in a gun battle with troops. Over the weekend though more than a hundred people were killed when a column on attacker. Drove an ambulance filled with explosives into the heart of the city there are some of the gory scenes from the weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52681301,"title":"11 killed in attack in Afghanistan, the latest in spate of violence","duration":"0:29","description":"11 soldiers were killed and 14 wounded when gunmen attacked an army outpost near a military academy outside of Kabul on Monday, according to an Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman.","url":"/International/video/11-killed-attack-afghanistan-latest-spate-violence-52681301","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.