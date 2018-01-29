Transcript for 11 killed in attack in Afghanistan, the latest in spate of violence

The Islamic state is claiming responsibility for a deadly attack this morning at an army outpost in Afghanistan. Five Afghan soldiers were killed and ten injured while guarding a military academy in Kabul. Officials say two whose suicide bombers detonated their explosive vest and other militants engaged in a gun battle with troops. Over the weekend though more than a hundred people were killed when a column on attacker. Drove an ambulance filled with explosives into the heart of the city there are some of the gory scenes from the weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.