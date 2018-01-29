More than 150 rescued after ski lift malfunctions

Police say up to 150 people were rescued after being stuck on a chairlift Monday at the Kreischberg ski resort in Styria, Austria.
1:08 | 01/29/18

Transcript for More than 150 rescued after ski lift malfunctions
