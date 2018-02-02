18 injured as burning van jumps curb in China; government rules out terrorism

More
According to Shanghai police, 18 people have been hospitalized, including three who were severely injured, after a vehicle hit pedestrians on the sidewalk in front of a Starbucks in Shanghai's central Huangpu district on Friday morning.
0:39 | 02/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 18 injured as burning van jumps curb in China; government rules out terrorism
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52795184,"title":"18 injured as burning van jumps curb in China; government rules out terrorism","duration":"0:39","description":"According to Shanghai police, 18 people have been hospitalized, including three who were severely injured, after a vehicle hit pedestrians on the sidewalk in front of a Starbucks in Shanghai's central Huangpu district on Friday morning.","url":"/International/video/18-injured-burning-van-jumps-curb-china-government-52795184","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.