Transcript for 1st statue of woman on London's Parliament Square unveiled

I'm delighted to welcome medicine full sits great brands niece Jennifer leninist. He's one of the great Crandall says all medicines extraordinary cystic Elizabeth Garret Anderson the bust British woman to qualify. As adult. So their own in place holding the reps. That I over the stat sheet covering it's been designed by tinian wearing the tie and a prize winning artist. And she's now going to be the last female British felt it to have collect displayed in parliament's glad so that's where already. Let's count down to the unveiling. Fight fault. Three. Sued lot. Behind me outside the Supreme Court. Stands a statue of the great amounts of pay tap. To my rights we see the man who did more than any other state independence but India. Opposite parliament the man who say if Europe from the grip of fascism. By all great men important men men just that place is it history and in this glass. But I would not be standing here today as prime minister. No female and fees would've taken that seats in parliament. None of us would have cut the rights and protections we now enjoy. Where it's not what one trinity great woman take medicines Garrett forces.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.