Transcript for May 2, 2011: Inside the mission to kill Osama bin Laden

Good evening Diane imagine being part of that navy seal team on the hunt to kill or capture bin Laden. And then come face to face with him. On a near moonless night. Pact ended two specially outfitted Blackhawk helicopters. The most elite Nagy special operations team seal team six. Hand picked an experience. Headed for the mission of their lives. The target this sprawling compound surrounded by walls reaching nearly twenty feet high at points. This seal team thirty to forty men flew low beneath the radar an undetected in the darkness descending on the compound. The plan was to repel from the helicopters but one of the Blackhawks stalled forcing a white knuckle hard landing outside the compound. We are very good at making it up on our feet. Because something will always go wrong. The seals then moving quickly and quietly toward the compound. They began a room by room search in a smaller building first where they found the wives and children of two of bin Laden's trusted couriers. Next the larger complex word gunfire erupted. Two men bin Laden's couriers were shot dead. On the ground now nearly forty minutes the seals climbed the stairs to the upper floors and there he was staring right at them. Those deadly brown denies the beard a man well over six feet tall. This had to be bin Laden the seals shouted for bin Laden to surrender he resisted they aimed straight for his head. Giving the weapon a double tap of the trigger as they are trained to do to ensure they got him. At least one of the bullets entered just above his left RI. While a group of seals searched the house grabbing computer hard drives and whatever else they could find. Others grabbed bin Laden's body carrying it through the compound and loading it onto the helicopter left behind bin Laden's wounded wife. This seal team had practiced this mission in the last month. Even having a replica of the compound built in the US where they trained for every possible contingency. As for bin Laden's body he was buried at sea the US did not want him to be buried in a grave site so there would not be any sort of shrine. So his body was buried at sea they took them out to an aircraft area. In the north Arabian Sea. Lowered him into the sea and they followed all Muslim traditions Diane cleansing the body having a Muslim semen cleanse the body and then rapid and white. Seeming to plan ahead to follow Muslim tradition think you might think.

