52 Uzbek migrant workers die after their moving bus bursts into flames

At least 52 people died when their moving bus caught fire in Kazakhstan today in one of the region's deadliest bus accidents in years.
0:40 | 01/18/18

Transcript for 52 Uzbek migrant workers die after their moving bus bursts into flames

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

