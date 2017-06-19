Transcript for 79 presumed dead in London high-rise fire, police say

Authorities in London have raised the death hole following that massive fire in a high rise apartment building. 179. People are now confirmed dead as they the recovery operation continues there. British officials say the exterior citing. May have been illegal dramatic images from Portugal where thousands of firefighters are trying to contain historic forest fires blamed for at least 62 deaths. Many victims were burned in their cars while trying to escape down a road. That's now being called death highway.

