82 released Chibok schoolgirls meet Nigeria's president

Video shows 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram after 3 years in captivity meet with Nigeria's president.
1:09 | 05/08/17

{"id":47280517,"title":"82 released Chibok schoolgirls meet Nigeria's president","duration":"1:09","description":"Video shows 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram after 3 years in captivity meet with Nigeria's president.","url":"/International/video/82-released-chibok-schoolgirls-meet-nigerias-president-47280517","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
