-
Now Playing: Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
-
Now Playing: Aftermath of car bomb explosion in Baghdad
-
Now Playing: Tiger kills zookeeper at UK zoo
-
Now Playing: North Korea conducts new ballistic missile test
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches new missile test
-
Now Playing: Tiger kills zookeeper in England
-
Now Playing: Emotional vigil held in Manchester square 1 week after attack
-
Now Playing: Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
-
Now Playing: Massive mudslide pours into Tajikistan valley
-
Now Playing: 34 migrants rescued in sea after boat caught fire
-
Now Playing: Dazzling Aurora Australis captured in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Indian woman sets Mount Everest summit record
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend
-
Now Playing: FBI investigating mysterious Caribbean disappearance of newlywed wife
-
Now Playing: Grading Trump's trip overseas
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches another missile test
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches 3rd missile in 3 weeks
-
Now Playing: New details about Salman Abedi, suspect in the Manchester bombing attack
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande vows to perform again in Manchester after bombing
-
Now Playing: 'Climate stress' and the next global conflict