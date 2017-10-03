Amal Clooney: Don't let ISIS get away with genocide

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney told a U.N. meeting that what's "shocking" is not just the group's brutality but the "passive" response by the world's nations to the campaign to investigate its crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.
1:17 | 03/10/17

Transcript for Amal Clooney: Don't let ISIS get away with genocide
Mass graves in Iraq lie unprotected. An uneasy and witnesses are fleeing. And not one ice this militants has faced child for transnational crimes. And US and the wilds. There I am speaking to you the Iraqi Government. And to year UN member states when I cost why. Why is it then nothing has been done. Just as Eagles they will of the victims want. Ice says is a bureaucracy if evil leaving behind it a trail of evidence that nobody is collecting accident these. It is not seen dates his hand things around. I believe that is a common well among days in this program. Among the disk in Baghdad and capitals around the wild the diocese should be held accountable in a course of Google for its crimes. Willis is needed now is moral leadership to actually make this happen Dan let this be another Rwanda. Way you regrets doing too little to date. Dent that I insists guess UAE with genocide. And keep.

