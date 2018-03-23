Transcript for American family of 4 found dead in Mexico

They went to sleep and are well out. They called my hands on Thursday lives and it they had a right just enjoy the beach I know they are supposed to meet from brand. And goats in the latter part. And then they were in Korea and you know they never showed up at Atwater art me. That's pretty much I'm now in my called me Wednesday night that they had ranked in England's. On March sleepers they are the aipac and to saint on Wednesday that any errors and then. It's slick won their game they're gonna go on and on it to watch that play out. That's bugging her ex spartans. Against leader. And for the bats. That made me they were to understand Saturday. At a lot of things and Thursday night when. Attica.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.