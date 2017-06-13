Transcript for American student heading home after release from North Korea

headline at this hour, the American student on his way home right now. After being released from captivity by the north Korean. Otto Warmbier sentenced. His parents have been begging for his return. Their son was in a coma for more than a year. Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: This afternoon, the medevac plane bringing back Otto back, his 17-month nightmare in North Korea finally over. His release coming after secret talks in Oslo between U.S. And north Korean officials and the revelation last week that he's in a coma. It all began with this incident. Warmbier allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster like this one while staying at a hotel. He was quickly arrested. His stunt considered a serious crime in that repressive country. Please, I have made the worst mistake of my life. But, please, you have to save me. Reporter: But the north Koreans showed no mercy. He was sentenced in 2016 after a trial that lasted 16 hours. To hard labor. Please save my life. Please think of my family. Reporter: His parents, after a year of keeping a low profile on the advice of U.S. Officials, went on fox and friends last month. Otto, we love you. You're an amazing guy. Hang in there, tiger boy, you're coming home. Reporter: Today, secretary of state Rex tyrellson announced his release. At the president's direction the department of state has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea, he's on his way home to be reuniting. Reporter: As Dennis rodman arrived in North Korea. Some say Dennis Rodham said he was playing a role in his release, but they denied it. Dennis Rodham's visit had nothing to do with this release, meanwhile the plane carrying Warmbier is expected to land on U.S. Soil. He's expected to land in Ohio late tonight. His family released a statement today, saying in part, we want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized by the pariah regime. Terry, thank you. We turn next here at home, the desperate manhunt the

