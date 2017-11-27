Antares rocket returns to Earth

A mysterious streak of light seen across the Canadian sky turned out to be the reentry of the Antares rocket, returning from delivering supplies to the International Space Station.
0:41 | 11/27/17

Transcript for Antares rocket returns to Earth
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

