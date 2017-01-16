Athletes, Fans Flee As Roof of Sports Arena Collapses

Construction of the brand new arena in the Czech Republic was completed earlier this month.
0:35 | 01/16/17

Transcript for Athletes, Fans Flee As Roof of Sports Arena Collapses
And watch the space and you'll see the scary moments for athletes and fans. They're racing for safety actually because the roof of that brand new arena and Czech Republic suddenly collapse. A building just opened this month the region's governor called the construction sloppy you think. All eighty people inside managed to escape without any injuries from the outside take a look at this into the extensive damage investigators are trying to for her out. What might have caused that accident.

