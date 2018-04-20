Transcript for Austin Tice’s parents ask for captive son’s release

The reason we are here again today. Is because almost five years ago. Three days after his 31 birthday. On August 14 2012. Our beloved Aston was taken captive in Syria. We have had no contact at all with hands. Five years for very long time before any path. To be missing their child. We have every reason to believe. That Austin is alive. And continues to be held captive in Syria. We continue to do everything we can think. To find information about where our son is and what must be done to bring him safely home. We're willing to engage with the any government. Any group or any individual. You can help us in this effort. To secure us and say police because Austin is an American citizen and he's being held captive in Syria. We continue to ask that the United States government and the Syrian government. I make every reasonable effort. To locate Austin and to secure his safe release and both of these governments have assured us. That they're doing this. But of course the only proof of that commitment. Movie since safe return to his family.

