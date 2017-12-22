Australia's 'oldest naval mystery' finally solved

More
The submarine HMAS AE-1 was missing for 103 years.
1:19 | 12/22/17

Transcript for Australia's 'oldest naval mystery' finally solved
Up to 103. Years. The study was always a medical mystery has been sold. The event of the study's first sudden pain. Yes and that's age remains an 81. Has been located. At puppy needing yesterday. But most of the 81. In 1914 was a tragedy for Albanian fledgling nation. It was the first loss for the rural Australian ninety and it was also the fist allied submarine lost in World War I. And I've condoms for years I do with it takes it has been successful. And the anyone. And the final resting place of the 35. Members of the submarine's crew. Has now been found in at a 300 meters of water. He sees one of the most significant discoveries. In a strategies naval maritime history. But most of the 81. In 1914 was a tragedy for about being fledgling nation. It was the first loss for the rural Australian ninety and it was also the fist allied submarine lost in World War I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

