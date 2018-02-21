Transcript for Border communication with N. Korea involves 'nasty grams,' no phones

So this is hope tricky communications are here there is a telephone line connecting the South Korean side in the North Korean side with the north Koreans. Haven't answered it since 2013. So. When the south has a message to relayed to actually go right up to the border shout across at that building and then a North Korean counterpart comes out. Films it takes the message and related back to Pyongyang. But you are the person in charge of communicating. With the north. If you have a message to pass on. That's our job here at the joint duty office on the joint duty officer we have a small staff appear cool pass messages on behalf of the United Nations command. Those nations or I'm sorry those those messages are written down and soul fire command and then not provided to us and we we use. Passable. So what happens personal have you ever got a call from. North Korea. Not a called that a nasty gram of facts that knocks you out we scholar nasty Graham's but they stop doing that so much. What was in the nasty gram I was a whole Lotta rhetoric actually about some towers that we've built. Here and another piece about so we east feasible worn when they didn't answer the phone we have to shout. These messages across the border with a bull horns they complain a lot about that when you a message that's what is it out. I kind of think of them in three categories the first category was he sort of Monday hey look at me Grasso here please don't shoot us. Everything's done with inner transparency so we'll tell voters start X an index. Start dates of these exercises for instance okay. Or other other types of missions overrunning your helicopter mission that we fly in there. Just for training every every month. We'll televisions so that's kind of the second. Chunk in the in the third chunk is a little more sensitive these are. Armistice violations. And the same things that they do to us in those nasty programs is kind of cite us for a whole bunch of stuff and we're doing wrong. We're doing that's against them armistice spirit or perhaps the letter was of the armistice agreement. You think the phone still works it's still loves to bring down phone and we've provided. So you pick it up it rings we still check it four times today just unanswered so it's like the red phone in the Oval Office rises to take it up the rings. The dollar new things. This seems like the most complicated. Border area in the world and I think so. Other border areas where there conflict intense we will black and white this is 65 years' worth of grain.

