No boundaries: Elephant wanders across Laos-China border

A wild Asian Elephant was captured by surveillance cameras crossing a border checkpoint from China into Laos - and then returning across the border into China a couple hours later.
0:58 | 01/29/18

Transcript for No boundaries: Elephant wanders across Laos-China border
