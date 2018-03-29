Boxing nuns show 'fighting spirit' in video

More
The Polish nuns made a video to help them raise funds for orphanage renovations.
1:09 | 03/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boxing nuns show 'fighting spirit' in video

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54097483,"title":"Boxing nuns show 'fighting spirit' in video","duration":"1:09","description":"The Polish nuns made a video to help them raise funds for orphanage renovations.","url":"/International/video/boxing-nuns-show-fighting-spirit-video-54097483","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.