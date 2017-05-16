-
Now Playing: UK formally triggers Brexit process
-
Now Playing: Brexit: UK prepares to leave the European Union
-
Now Playing: Authorities seize 330 endangered tortoises in Malaysia
-
Now Playing: Astronauts perform 200th spacewalk at International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Venezuelan mothers mark Mother's Day by asking soldiers to stop defending Maduro
-
Now Playing: Leaked NSA tools used in global cyber attack, analysts say
-
Now Playing: Russian fighter flies 20 feet from Navy plane over Black Sea
-
Now Playing: Kayakers traverse flooded Quebec town
-
Now Playing: Car carrying UK Labour leader runs over BBC cameraman's foot
-
Now Playing: New system design allows for cleanup of ocean plastic 2 years ahead of schedule
-
Now Playing: Dozens hurt, 1 dead in violent day of protests in Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Peace in the Middle East timeline
-
Now Playing: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov heckles reporters asking about Comey
-
Now Playing: Russians react to firing of FBI Director James Comey
-
Now Playing: May 10, 1994: Nelson Mandela inaugurated
-
Now Playing: Explaining the war in Syria
-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte turns 2
-
Now Playing: ‘Mr. Gorilla’ helps real apes with his London Marathon finish
-
Now Playing: May Day protests worldwide
-
Now Playing: London dock worker saves cat from Thames