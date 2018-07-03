British Prime Minister Theresa May calls out opposition leader for 'mansplaining'

Theresa May brought her A game, slapping down Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for "mansplaining" to her.
1:12 | 03/07/18

Transcript for British Prime Minister Theresa May calls out opposition leader for 'mansplaining'
This is vacant tomorrow is international women's study a chance to buzz celebrates how far we've come on equality for women but also reflect on how far we have to go. Not just in this country but around the world's. Later today mr. speaker the prime minister is due to meet crown prince Mohamed Ben Solomon the ruler of Saudi Arabia. Despite much talk of reform that has been a sharp increase. In the arrest and detention of dissidents torture of prisoners is common human rights defenders routinely sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Unfair trials and executions of widespread as Amnesty International confirms. As she makes her arms sales pitch will G also. Colo on the crown prince to hold a shocking abuse of human rights in Saudi Arabia. Festival tonight thank. The right honorable gentleman's full telling me this is international women's day smile and a. A man who's made his. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

