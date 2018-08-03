Buildings lit up worldwide with the female symbol to honor International Women's Day

More
Offices in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Colombia and Peru displayed the symbol to stand up for gender equality.
0:58 | 03/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Buildings lit up worldwide with the female symbol to honor International Women's Day
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53613085,"title":"Buildings lit up worldwide with the female symbol to honor International Women's Day","duration":"0:58","description":"Offices in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Colombia and Peru displayed the symbol to stand up for gender equality.","url":"/International/video/buildings-lit-worldwide-female-symbol-honor-international-womens-53613085","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.