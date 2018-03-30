Camera found after 2 years lost at sea More The Canon G12 washed up off the shores of a beach in Taiwan and was recovered by teacher Park Lee and his students while on a field trip to help clean up the beach. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Camera found after 2 years lost at sea And. I I. Yeah. And I. It's. Or. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Camera found after 2 years lost at sea

