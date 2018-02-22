-
Now Playing: Video shows police officer catching boy who fell from third-story building
-
Now Playing: Marooned couple write 'Help' in the sand
-
Now Playing: Cameraman pulls his own family from rubble
-
Now Playing: Border communication with N. Korea involves 'nasty grams,' no phones
-
Now Playing: One family's struggle to conserve water in dire Cape Town drought
-
Now Playing: The apocalyptic atmosphere in Cape Town as residents struggle to survive
-
Now Playing: Activist in Syria gives interview during bombing
-
Now Playing: 25 injured after ferry explosion
-
Now Playing: Rescuers still looking for wreckage of plane crash that killed 66 people
-
Now Playing: Inside Lesbos' Moria camp, home to thousands of trapped refugees and migrants
-
Now Playing: Refugees gather by fires at night in Lesbos' Moria camp
-
Now Playing: Fights breaks out in Lesbos' Moria refugee camp
-
Now Playing: Villages covered in ash after volcano erupts in Indonesia
-
Now Playing: Officer rescues man who couldn't swim to safety
-
Now Playing: North Korea celebrates birthday of current leader's father, Kim Jong Il
-
Now Playing: Billboards in London ask hard questions about Grenfell tower fire
-
Now Playing: 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico
-
Now Playing: Moscow cleans up after winter storm
-
Now Playing: Remains of 6 people found on property connected to alleged serial killer
-
Now Playing: Luge veteran Erin Hamlin refuses to let Olympic flag-bearer backlash taint the honor