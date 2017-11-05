Car carrying UK Labour leader runs over BBC cameraman's foot

Car carrying the UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn runs over a BBC cameraman's foot.
0:30 | 05/11/17

Transcript for Car carrying UK Labour leader runs over BBC cameraman's foot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

