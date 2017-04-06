What's changed 1 year after US missile strikes in Syria

Exactly one year ago, on April 6, 2017, between 8:40 and 8:50 p.m. EDT, 59 U.S. Tomahawk missiles rained down on a Syrian airbase.
Home. Even beautiful. Babies who were cruelly murdered. In this in barbaric. Attack. Our lack of action has consequences. When we let one regime often wrong. Others take notice. By the way we're not get the hell out devices will be coming out of Syria like very soon. Let the other people take care of it now. And are part I think is in front of us. And that is stabilizing these areas. Consolidated rankings giving people back into their homes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

