Child pulled alive from rubble after strikes in Syria

A young girl was pulled alive from rubble after strikes hit the opposition-held Damascus suburb of Tishreen on February 19, according to this video from the Syrian Civil Defense.
1:21 | 02/20/17

Transcript for Child pulled alive from rubble after strikes in Syria
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

