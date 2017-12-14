4 children killed after school bus, train collide in France More A regional train and a school bus collided in southern France Thursday, killing four children and injuring more than a dozen other people. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 4 children killed after school bus, train collide in France -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: US says weapons 'concrete evidence' Iran in violation of UN resolution

