Chinese fighter flew inverted above US Air Force jet over Yellow Sea

A Chinese fighter jet conducted a barrel roll over a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane flying in international airspace above the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official.
0:57 | 05/19/17

