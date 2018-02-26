Christians shutter famous Jerusalem church to protest taxes

The Christian leaders responsible for the Church of the Holy Sepulchre are calling the tax plan a "systematic campaign of abuse" against them, comparing it to anti-Jewish laws issued in Nazi Germany.
1:27 | 02/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Christians shutter famous Jerusalem church to protest taxes
Well honestly believe they do have the right to protest and and I'm for the moment that but it is disappointing for the pilgrims. Christians pilgrims traveling all the way and and meeting was closed doors that your. It became known went from should cut 101000 names that contingency recurrence Anderson discipline. You know that they closed unexpectedly elected him. And this is a move that says look. The churches play a role here that can't be ignored in dude don't reduce us to. A commercial entity are real estate agency we have a very important spiritual role in this thing. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

