Now Playing: Classic Car Collectors Meet in France for Retromobile Week

Now Playing: Wife of Poisoned Putin Critic Speaks Out

Now Playing: Syrian Family Reunited at JFK Airport

Now Playing: British Parliament Speaker: Trump Not Welcome in UK Parliament

Now Playing: Syrian Single Mom in Limbo Because of Travel Ban

Now Playing: Family of 'Girl Left Behind' in ISIS Captivity Donates to MSF

Now Playing: UK Parliament Speaker 'Strongly Opposed' to Trump Address

Now Playing: British Royals Participate in Relay Race for Heads Together Charity

Now Playing: London Protesters Call for End to Trump's Immigration Ban Outside US Embassy

Now Playing: Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker Near Louvre in Paris

Now Playing: US Commanders Confident Deployment of Tanks in Poland Will Continue

Now Playing: French Volcano Erupts at Night

Now Playing: Deer Stuck in Gas Station

Now Playing: 'We Are Muslims, Not Terrorists': Syrian Family Stranded in Jordan After Trump Order

Now Playing: Princess Kate Bonds With Kids at Children's Hospice

Now Playing: Intense Eruption From Mexican Volcano

Now Playing: Firefighters Rescue Driver From Truck With Fireworks on Fire

Now Playing: 105-Year-Old Frenchman Sets Cycling Record

Now Playing: Smog Rolls Into Beijing