Coast guard rescues owners, dog during Wales' high tide

More
A dog and its two owners were saved by a coast guard helicopter and lifeboat crew after they got caught by a high tide in Wales.
0:52 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coast guard rescues owners, dog during Wales' high tide
He. Okay. The. It and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54569568,"title":"Coast guard rescues owners, dog during Wales' high tide","duration":"0:52","description":"A dog and its two owners were saved by a coast guard helicopter and lifeboat crew after they got caught by a high tide in Wales.","url":"/International/video/coast-guard-rescues-owners-dog-wales-high-tide-54569568","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.