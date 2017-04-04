Coffins in Colombia a heartbreaking scene in wake of landslide

ABC News' Tom Llamas spoke with one woman who lost her sister in the destruction.
04/04/17

Activist poet would bring signs first seeds outside the cemetery. You can see them bringing in one of the bodies and then these are people who live demo code they're trying to like get a life some of the bodies that are here. But lost a relative so many dead people did it. This this woman is tell me that her sister boys with her two children at the time. When the floods came and that she started running with two of her daughters. One of the daughters they have not found. Her sister unfortunately passed away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

