Transcript for Commuter train crash near Milan kills at least 4

Republicans breaking news right now we're commuter train has derailed outside of Milan Italy Canada and killing at least two people. Several others are seriously injured officials say two cars jumped the tracks and slammed into each other some the photos just coming in right now. Rescue crews moved carefully through the wreckage to help shaken passengers escape.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.