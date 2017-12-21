Confusion in aftermath of Melbourne car-ramming incident

More
Video shows authorities responding to the scene moments after a vehicle slammed into pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia.
1:10 | 12/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Confusion in aftermath of Melbourne car-ramming incident
Yeah. And I. I think it's. My.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51926466,"title":"Confusion in aftermath of Melbourne car-ramming incident","duration":"1:10","description":"Video shows authorities responding to the scene moments after a vehicle slammed into pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia.","url":"/International/video/confusion-aftermath-melbourne-car-ramming-incident-51926466","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.