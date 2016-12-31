-
Now Playing: Increased Security for New Year's Eve at Major Cities Across US
-
Now Playing: New Year's Eve Celebration Preview
-
Now Playing: Sydney, Australia Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Moscow Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: United Arab Emirates Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Karachi, Pakistan Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Rio De Janeiro Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Rainfall Causes Massive Floods in Turkey
-
Now Playing: Official: 'No Explosion' in Deadly Russian Plane Crash
-
Now Playing: 'We Do Not Need to Be Lectured' by US: Israeli PM
-
Now Playing: Tea Time Gone Wild
-
Now Playing: 12 Injured as Airliner Veers off Runway in Western India
-
Now Playing: Japan's Prime Minister Remarks at Pearl Harbor Ceremony
-
Now Playing: Russia: Focus Is on Faults in Plane Crash Probe
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip: In A Minute
-
Now Playing: Russian Ambassador to Turkey Attacked by Gunman
-
Now Playing: South China Sea: The Basics
-
Now Playing: The Moment Hijacked Plane Landed in Malta
-
Now Playing: Seized Ancient Mummy Artifacts Unveiled