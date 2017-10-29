Now Playing: Crows darken sky above Tajikistan

Now Playing: Huge rally in Barcelona in support of Spanish unity

Now Playing: More than 1 million people march in Barcelona to support a unified Spain

Now Playing: US military investigates 2 Navy SEALs in death of Green Beret

Now Playing: Russia investigation seeks first charges

Now Playing: New details on ambush of U.S. service members in Niger

Now Playing: Aid groups work to help the Rohingya minority fleeing attacks by the Myanmar government

Now Playing: New details on deaths of 4 US soldiers in Niger

Now Playing: Spain cracks down hard after Catalonia declares independence

Now Playing: Boaters rescued after nearly 5 months lost at sea

Now Playing: Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Korean DMZ amidst nuclear tension

Now Playing: Exhibition devoted to Prince opens in London

Now Playing: Lavish funeral held for beloved Thai king

Now Playing: Global fears of wine shortage as production to hit 50-year low

Now Playing: San Juan mayor, energy company feud over contract

Now Playing: American man tries to save rhinoceroses in South Africa

Now Playing: Father who dreamed of rebuilding Somalia killed in terrorist attack

Now Playing: Man channels 'Up' for balloon-powered stunt

Now Playing: 2018 Winter Olympic flame lit in Greece