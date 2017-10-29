Crows darken sky above Tajikistan

More
Some locals in Tajikistan were understandably spooked when a massive murder of crows darkened the sky.
0:56 | 10/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crows darken sky above Tajikistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50803450,"title":"Crows darken sky above Tajikistan","duration":"0:56","description":"Some locals in Tajikistan were understandably spooked when a massive murder of crows darkened the sky.","url":"/International/video/crows-darken-sky-tajikistan-50803450","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.