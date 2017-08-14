Transcript for 1 dead after car plows into into pizzeria

We've got some breaking news when he gets to right now this is coming up when. Car has crashed into a sidewalk cafe. Outside of Paris killing an eight year old girl and injuring at least five others had this happen. At a pizza Rea just outside that town and parents can see it right there the driver was arrested nearby. Unclear right now if this was an intentional act and of course has been a series of car attacks recently we know of the one in Virginia. And it's also a week after an Algerian man drove his car into a group of its French soldiers. In more than a year after a truck attack in these France left dozens dead investigators on the scene trying to get the very latest as soon as we learn more information on this breaking news we'll bring it to you here.

