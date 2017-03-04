-
Now Playing: Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Colombia landslide
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises to 254 as aid begins to arrive in disaster-struck Colombia
-
Now Playing: Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to over 250 as authorities struggle to deliver aid
-
Now Playing: Fire hits Dubai high-rise complex near world's tallest tower
-
Now Playing: Death toll climbs over 200 after flash flood in Colombia
-
Now Playing: Critical week ahead for Trump after health care reform setback
-
Now Playing: Trump administration expresses concern about North Korea's nuclear threat to the US
-
Now Playing: Kremlin spokesperson: Putin and Trump both prioritize their country's 'national interest'
-
Now Playing: North Korean official tells ABC News they want to talk only with U.S. about nuclear weapons
-
Now Playing: Intense rain triggers an avalanche of water and mud in Colombia
-
Now Playing: Passenger video footage released of the Peruvian Airlines 737 emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Intelligence suggests ISIS may have gained access to airport security screening equipment to test bombs
-
Now Playing: US authorizes offensive airstrikes in Somalia
-
Now Playing: Putin's spokesman denies hacking allegations
-
Now Playing: Putin rejects accusations that Russia interfered with US election
-
Now Playing: Australian cyclone leaves shark stranded upstream
-
Now Playing: Satellite shows powerful cyclone passing over Australia
-
Now Playing: Burning passenger jet's emergency landing in Peru
-
Now Playing: World record for ‘largest gathering of Albert Einstein lookalikes’ broken in Toronto
-
Now Playing: UK formally triggers Brexit process