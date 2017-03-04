Transcript for Death toll rises to 254 as aid begins to arrive in disaster-struck Colombia

To Columbia now where rescuers are literally using their bare hands to trying to find survivors after mudslides tore through entire towns. The avalanche of water and mud killing. At least. 250 people including dozens of children and wiped away homes leaving. Very little behind their hundreds of aid workers have been dispatched to deliver fresh water supplies to stranded survivors. But more heavy rain could complicate the dire search and rescue efforts in that south American country. It WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely remain in the safety of Ecuadorean embassy in London. That's because Ecuador's ruling party candidate won the presidential election run off the winner had promised to let Assange stay at the embassy. Where he's been holed up since he was granted asylum back in 2012. But the losing candidate had vowed to the victim.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.