Transcript for Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Korean DMZ amidst nuclear tension

Defense Secretary James Mattis is a ride in the demilitarized zone that separates the north and south. Speaking with North Korean soldiers just yards away. Mattis said our goal is not war but he's in the trunk administration is committed to compelling the north to accept nuclear disarmament. Behind me to the north and oppressive regime that Shackleton people. Denying their freedom their welfare and their human dignity to the pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means of delivery. In order to threaten others with catastrophes. We made clear our mutual commitment to a diplomatic solution. To address North Korea's reckless outlaw behavior. Mattis will meet with his suffering counterparts tomorrow his visit to ages laying the ground work for president trumps trip next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.