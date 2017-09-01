Dog Rescued From Well in Madrid

More
Rescuers worked long into the night to save a dog that had gotten trapped in a well.
0:52 | 01/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog Rescued From Well in Madrid
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44657092,"title":"Dog Rescued From Well in Madrid","duration":"0:52","description":"Rescuers worked long into the night to save a dog that had gotten trapped in a well.","url":"/International/video/dog-rescued-madrid-44657092","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.