{"id":47337181,"title":"Dozens hurt, 1 dead in violent day of protests in Venezuela","duration":"1:14","description":"Dozens of people were injured and a 27-year-old man was killed Wednesday during another day of violent clashes in Venezuela's capital during demonstrations demanding elections.","url":"/International/video/dozens-hurt-dead-violent-day-protests-venezuela-47337181","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}