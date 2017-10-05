Dozens hurt, 1 dead in violent day of protests in Venezuela

Dozens of people were injured and a 27-year-old man was killed Wednesday during another day of violent clashes in Venezuela's capital during demonstrations demanding elections.
1:14 | 05/10/17

Transcript for Dozens hurt, 1 dead in violent day of protests in Venezuela

