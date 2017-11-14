Why were dozens of princes arrested in Saudi Arabia?

More
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered dozens of Saudi Arabia's princes, military leaders and ministers arrested over a period that began Nov. 4, 2017.
0:51 | 11/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why were dozens of princes arrested in Saudi Arabia?
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51122810,"title":"Why were dozens of princes arrested in Saudi Arabia?","duration":"0:51","description":"Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered dozens of Saudi Arabia's princes, military leaders and ministers arrested over a period that began Nov. 4, 2017.","url":"/International/video/dozens-princes-arrested-saudi-arabia-51122810","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.