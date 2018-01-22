Dramatic video captures eruption of Philippines volcano

Lava from the Mayon volcano shot more than 1,600 feet above the crater.
0:36 | 01/22/18

Transcript for Dramatic video captures eruption of Philippines volcano
And he overnight dramatic images coming from a volcano in the Philippines lava shooting more than six on 16100 feet above the crater. Of the Mayan volcano it's located roughly 200 miles from the lips Manila. And authorities warned that a major eruption could happen within hours. I thousands have fled the area since the volcano became active more than a week ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

