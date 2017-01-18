Transcript for Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome

Now Amy has morning's other top stories starting with a series of earthquakes and Italy that's right 3 earthquakes Robin hit central Italy today with tremors felt in Rome the first with a magnitude five point three. Less than an hour later a slightly stronger quake hit followed by another aftershock no reports of any serious damage so far. Quakes though you may remember in the same region last year killed nearly 300 people.

