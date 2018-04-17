Emotional day in court for jailed US pastor

The American pastor has denied all charges and faces 35 years in prison.
04/17/18

Emotional day in court for jailed US pastor
Checking our top stories a North Carolina pastor behind bars in Turkey has denied terrorism charges during an emotional day in court. And Bronson was arrested during a crackdown on the political opponents of Turkey's president. He could face 35 years in prison Fox News host Sean Hannity is distancing himself from the president's attorney Michael Cohen. After Hannity was named as Colin secret client in court. Kennedy insists Cohen has never represented him meanwhile a judge has denied a request by Cohen and the president for first access to evidence seized during an FBI every. Online shoppers will want to take note of what happens at the Supreme Court today justices will hear arguments in the case called South Dakota vs weight fair. They're trying to determine whether the state can impose sales tax on out of state Internet purchases.

