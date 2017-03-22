Transcript for Eyewitnesses describe a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the London terror attack

Most emotional and often took the blood the president didn't hate them I didn't pay attention. Concert at second after a few meters and it the most 150 moves and the mothers don't know who actually on the bridge. A little shocked small pool was gunshots. Jerusalem's Allen. That is a lot of people who was an abatement the call went straight to. Stand around and. I relate deeply to say the right thing that just so freaked people in the right. I think some of code that would let go first night president compass went running to help. And then we gun shots again and it's been weeks along the bridge is there any cruelty to pitch. His buddies league's elite. Less than 1010 month and the aussies Handel on the shelves holding to just lies in second place alone and eighteen shots yes. Also among the wake up in the ending at this straight people lying in the right. And we just went no. But I'll zoom on rise between six and some people remain and because of their currency isn't call or smashed the have fallen in war. I'm pleased that some of them over the person wound to the Clark and some people's trust held. And then I'd like ten domestic and on a bus stop again and and they which owns times I'm sick and enticing you can sign up single payload Justine shook. The smell of bringing what happened this putt to struggle. The moment I would miss it is not something I was supportive of the idea for the first I was like well good dawn of the kind of feeling jumping so stuck close to the sounds to a team's horrendous accident near minute scene we just thought that patent straight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.