Transcript for Family of billionaire Barry Sherman doubts murder-suicide reports

Homicide police in Toronto are leading the investigation of the deaths of a drug industry billionaire and his wife. Barry and honey Sherman were found dead inside their home investigators say their injuries were consistent with those suffered due to hanging. That led to a theory that the case was a murder suicide. But the victim's family and friends say that would never happen in the urge police to conduct a criminal investigation. The sermons were known for giving away hundreds of millions of dollars to charity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.