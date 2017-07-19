Transcript for Family holds vigil in Australia for woman fatally shot by MN officer

Family and friends had been paying tribute to the Australian woman shot and killed by police in Minneapolis. They silently gathered to mourn the death of Justine Damon this morning on a beach in Sydney. Meantime one of the officers who responded to Damon's initial 911 call is now. Was in a squad car with his partner Mohamad nor. Charity claims that he was startled by a loud noise near a night that immediately Damon walked up to the car. That's when he says officer nor fired from the passenger seat. Through the open driver's side window striking Damon. The officer then began CPR. Damon's father and Australia's now pleading for the truth. We only asked that the light of justice. Shine down on the circumstances. Of her death. Officer Mohamad nor has not given a statement about the incident and he cannot be compelled. To speak out about it investigators are asking for any possible witnesses to come forward.

